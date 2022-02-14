Dolphins Rumors: Chargers' Frank Smith Hired as OC Under Mike McDaniel

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are hiring Los Angeles Chargers run game coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Smith as their offensive coordinator.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Smith will come over to work under Mike McDaniel, who was hired as Dolphins head coach on Feb. 7.

