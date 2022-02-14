Sean McVay Becomes Youngest Head Coach to Win Super Bowl with Rams' SB 56 Victory

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at 36 years (and 20 days) old when his team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams hired McVay ahead of the 2017 season, and he has led the franchise to two Super Bowls in his five seasons. When he was 33, L.A. reached the Super Bowl during the 2018 season, though the Rams fell to the New England Patriots.

Only two other head coaches younger than 40 have won a Super Bowl: the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, who was 36 years, 323 days, in Super Bowl 43; and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden, who was 39 in Super Bowl 37.

The Rams had not won a Super Bowl since the 1999 season, when the 63-year-old Dick Vermeil was head coach and they defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16.