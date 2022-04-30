Sam Howell Drafted by Commanders: Washington's Updated Depth Chart After Round 5

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders selected UNC quarterback Sam Howell with the No. 144 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here's a look at how Washington's depth chart looks after it added Howell to the team: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell.

Howell completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns (nine interceptions) and 8.8 yards per attempt last year.

His numbers took a dip from his fantastic 2020 season, when he completed 68.1 percent of his throws for 30 touchdowns (seven picks) and 10.3 yards per attempt.

In fairness to Howell, the UNC offense did lose a ton of talent after 2020, with running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter as well as wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome all going to the NFL.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department placed Howell 90th overall and fifth among quarterbacks in this year's draft class. He was given a grade of 7.2 on the 10-point scale, putting him in the "high-level backup/potential starter/third round" category.

Now Howell will move on to the Commanders, where he'll hope to look closer to his elite 2020 form.

Howell will slide behind the newly acquired Wentz, who arrived in Washington via trade from the Indianapolis Colts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wentz has two more years on his contract, but he can be cut after this season without any penalty on the salary cap. If things don't go well in Washington, Howell could be in line to take over. For now, he's the backup as Washington looks to rebound from a 7-10 year.