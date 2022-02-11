Saints' Cameron Jordan Discusses Sean Payton, Super Bowl 56, More in B/R AMA

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

As he and the rest of the football world gear up to watch Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan conducted an AMA session with Bleacher Report on Friday.

Jordan is coming off another productive season, one that earned him a seventh Pro Bowl nod. The veteran pass-rusher finished with 59 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

In addition to discussing Sunday's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, he tackled questions about former head coach Sean Payton, new head coach Dennis Allen and his experiences over 11 years with the Saints.

The following is the transcript from the AMA session.

SPONSORED QUESTION: Cam, I understand you're here on behalf of NFL All Day, which is the league's NFT platform. Tell me more about what you're doing with them and really the aim of all this. Pretty cool to be able to own league history. Do you remember what your reaction was like when you first discovered NFTs and what they were concept-wise? Was it instant buy-in from you?

This NFT space is relatively new to a lot of people, but it has been around. I got into the crypto craze back in 2016-17. I don’t know if it's a craze. I think it's intriguing because it's not normal stuff. The metaverse opens up so many possibilities. NFTs create these moments where people form entire communities around them. It's like owning Pokemon when I was little. There are so many moments that you could have that will bring you that nostalgia.

@Just_in_Time If you could own any NFL moment in history as an NFT, what would it be and why?

If I could own a moment, it would be a Steve Jordan Vikings NFC Championship Game. I don't remember because I was like three, but that was awesome. It would be cool to own something I loved when I was a kid.

@CJShoe What did you most enjoy about growing up with a dad in the NFL? And did any his teammates of his influence your own journey?

Absolutely. Chris Doleman, John Randle, they had some great DL. I had a dad on offense, but I would rather hit people. I look at OL and I'm like why would you enjoy getting hit all the time. That's the thing about sacks—I deserve these moments.

@FitchKarma66 You've worked with Dennis Allen for a while now. Can you touch upon your relationship with him and how you feel seeing him step up to take the reins as the team's new HC?

He has been with the Saints for six years now. I think Malcolm Jenkins has seen him for both the first and second stint. The way that he has been able to come in, earn our trust, earn our respect. When you have that type of trust in a DC or a HC, you learn to trust him in the blind moments. He has been in house, we have that trust and now he's our HC. We know that everything he is going to do is what we've already been doing. It's our brand of football. It's our way of football. It is still going to be Saints football. Then if not, I'll have to go up top and fight about it.

@Rivet042831 Did you ever think you would have an opportunity to break the Saints sack record or is that something you don't think about much and just comes with your game?

As I was growing up, I played football at a young age. I knew early on what I wanted to do. I knew exactly what I wanted to be and I wanted to hit my dad so I became a DE. The moment I was drafted to the Saints, whatever the best is I want to be better than the best. That's the mentality I’ve always taken to the football field. If I think I'm the best person on the team, it motivates everyone. If we're all the best at our respective positions, then you're going to be a legendary defense.

@DamnItally71 Who's your favorite opponent to sack?

All-time would be Cam Newton—same draft class, the legendary 2011 draft class. Also, he plays for the Panthers and was SuperMan at the time. He was also my first sack of my career. Then, there was Michael Vick. I got to sack him three times in one game in my second year vs. the Eagles. Currently, Matt Ryan. Some would say the greatest connection between a DE and QB. 23 sacks, 22 games played. No other QB and DE has connections quite like us. I think Matt Ryan enjoys our hugs as much as I do.

@NILA79 How did you come up with your sack celebration?

Good old levels, we stack them. My rookie year I went 15 games without a sack and the 16th game I had one. Since then, we've been stacking the sacks.

@Bressus What is it about the Saints team culture you don't think other teams have?

I haven't been on any other team, but guys say this organization is so different. Guys feel like they can talk and approach any subject. You have this open locker room feel. These are my brothers that I've gone to war with. Why can't we talk about anything off the field when we've put so much work onto it? Having that open line of communication is critical.

@Rhettro The OL that has given you the most trouble over your career, if anyone, is who?

Any OL headed by a great QB is probably a problem. In this day and age, you're more worried about the QB you're going against than the OL you're going against. We're more worried about where Lamar Jackson or Russell Wilson is gonna be than whatever big guy is front of me. You can't teach size, but I'm more worried about who the QB is.

@MichaelGScott You play with some pretty intense energy. Have you ever considered the WWE as a post-football career?

No, not at all. I looked up to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Rey Mysterio, Bam Bam Bigelow, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, but I'm not into these new guys.

@Not_RudyGobert What's the biggest unknown or overlooked impact Sean Payton had on the Saints?

With Sean, our organization has had so many division and conference titles. They won the only SB the Saints have ever made. You can't overlook him. That's probably why they left hand and hand. One year after another. We're in a new wave. A healthy Michael Thomas will take the world by storm because he was the league's top WR when things stopped for him.

@TrueFacts You had a conversation with Channing Frye on our Full-Bodied series about Tom Brady not being the goat? Do you still stand by that take?

I talked about not being my GOAT. Drew Brees is going to be my GOAT forever. We're talking about an underdog who overcame any and all expectations, messed up his shoulder and still exceeded all expectations that were already pretty high from the Chargers. He comes over, wins a SB. Name one other QB who has more 5K-yard seasons than him. It took Tom Brady two years to beat Drew's all-time TDs and receptions. If you put his career next to anyone else, he blows them out of the water in terms of stats. He's my goat. It might be biased, but the facts can back it up. He's a GOAT for sure.

@Not_RudyGobert Super Bowl prediction?

My Sunday prediction is with NFL All Day we'll have more moments people are going to want then we've had all season long.

I think there are going to be a lot more points than we thought and it's going to be a decisive win.