Buccaneers' Mike Evans Talks Tom Brady, Super Bowl Pick, More in B/R AMA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is one of the NFL's most productive, consistent and reliable players.

The four-time Pro Bowler has posted 1,000-yard seasons in each of his eight NFL campaigns. He finished this past year with 74 catches, 1,035 yards and four scores.

The former Texas A&M star saved his best work for the playoffs, grabbing nine passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in an NFC Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles before following that up with an 8/119/1 stat line versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The latter game ended in a 30-27 defeat, but Evans will find himself in the history books as the last person to catch a touchdown pass from seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who retired after the season.

Now the Bucs will enter a new era, although Evans will remain a mainstay in Tampa.

On Thursday, Evans sat down with B/R for an AMA session and discussed a host of topics, including Brady, his Super Bowl pick and more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

Alright Mike so I understand you're here on behalf of Planters. Tell me more about what you're doing with them? Are you a one-at-a-time or an all-together kind of guy?

Promoting the best peanut brand in the world. I definitely eat them one at a time. I really like pistachios, I'm going heavy on those. I also really like almonds.

@JohnAsilo: What do you think of the Harden-Simmons trade?

Will Ben play right away? He's a phenomenal player, I think he's a good fit for Brooklyn. For those two players I think it's a good swap.

@KToney_89: How does it feel to know you caught TB's last ever TD? Is that kind of surreal to say out loud or just another TD for you?

Right now it hasn't hit me. I wish he was throwing more TDs. Maybe in time, I'll look back and think about catching his last TD, but for right now I'm still getting over the loss.

@SmartAlec1234: Favorite TB12 memory?

The boat parade was the best time ever. Tom threw the Lombardi trophy over the water and it was crazy. That was a great day. One of the best days of my life. It was a great season we had. It was an unbelievable experience. That was probably my favorite moment of Tom—just him throwing the trophy, just in the waters of Tampa, trusting the sure hands on the other boat.

@11sp11: What players inspired you to play football?

I've always liked playing football when I was young. Peyton Manning was my favorite player growing up. I wanted to play QB, but when we have a certain skill set…I definitely wanted to play QB at one point, but I've always been a TE/WR type.

@BigKDawg: Did you have a backup plan if it wasn't for football?

Football was my backup plan really. Basketball was my first plan in HS. I didn't really have a backup plan growing up. I'm happy with the way it turned out.

@DwayneWade15: You've been in the league for quite some time now. Was there a memorable time where you just went to work on a rookie and gave them a 'Welcome to the NFL' moment of their own?

I'm sure it's probably happened to someone, but I can't remember. My welcome to the NFL moment: First game 2014, we're playing the Panthers. Thomas Davis tackles me immediately and suffocates me. My earring popped out after just a normal tackle. I was like 'Damn, there's real grown men out here.' After that game, my body was hurting so bad.

@Not_RudyGobert: The one CB who gives you way too many problems is ___

When they're by themselves, I like my chances. Certain teams, they got a really good game plan with guys over the top and leverage. I definitely get one-on-ones. I would say Marshon Lattimore, Jalen Ramsey and James Bradberry—those three guys always make for a battle.

@Eshaw1287pats: As a guy who has been in the league a while now, you still have managed to put up 1k yards in every one of your seasons. What does it take to replicate that type of consistency?

Combination of both. I work my butt off in the offseason and during the season. I've been blessed with my health too, great coaches and teammates. Hopefully I'll be able to keep it going.

@FitchKarma66: Any pregame superstitions or rituals?

I'm always watching YouTube videos or listening to music or playing Solitaire. Muhammad Ali or Floyd Mayweather videos. Fighting videos to get my blood flowing a little bit.

@SweatyBurrito4: Top 5 WRs of all time?

No. 1 Randy Moss. No. 2 Jerry Rice. No. 3 Calvin Johnson. No. 4 TO, and No. 5 Marvin Harrison

@Just_in_Time: Which guy on the Bucs would you say is the best all-around athlete? (If I decided to throw him in a baseball or basketball game)

After me, right? Antoine Winfield Jr. is a really good athlete. Big Vita can sumo wrestle. To be a pro at those other sports, I'll pick myself.

@HylandTakes: Do you have a favorite story or memory so far to tell about being a dad while you're in the NFL?

My kids being able to be on the sideline and watch me play. Getting to warm up and see them on the sideline is the coolest moment for me.

@TenSecondHooper: Favorite Js and which colorway?

Favorites are the 3s, 11s, and 12s. But my favorite all time are the 12s, the black and white Taxis. 12s are bulky but there's just something about them. I used to play basketball in them. Kinda nostalgic for me.

@JustinKohler: As someone who has been on a SB winning team, what kind of mindset/attitude is needed heading into the big game to win it?

Just attack it. There's no other game like it, and you never know if you'll be in that position again. Try and have as much fun with it too.

@Rhettro: Which team wins SB and who wins SBMVP?

I don't care who wins, I got friends on both teams. I think the Rams pass rush might be a little too much. I'll give the edge to them. Joe is mobile, so hopefully he can make plans with his legs.