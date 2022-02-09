Jeremy Giambi Dies At Age 47; Played 6 MLB Seasons for A's, Red Sox, More

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday at the age of 47, his agent Joel Wolfe announced, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies also released a statement on the former outfielder:

Giambi spent six years in the majors, including parts of three seasons with the Athletics. He also appeared for the Phillies, Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox, last playing in 2003.

The California native produced a .263 career batting average with 52 home runs, and he helped the Athletics win the AL West in both 2000 and 2001 alongside his brother, Jason Giambi.

Jeremy was also part of the 2002 Athletics squad that was chronicled in the book and film, Moneyball, but he was traded to the Phillies in the middle of Oakland's 103-win season.

His final season in the majors came with the Red Sox, one year before they won their first World Series in 86 years. Giambi stepped away from baseball after spending 2005 in the Chicago White Sox minor league system.