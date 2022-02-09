Commanders' Jonathan Allen Apologizes for Tweeting He Wants to Dine With Adolf Hitler

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen apologized Wednesday for saying he wanted to dine with Adolf Hitler.

"Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said," he tweeted. "I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!"

As TMZ Sports explained, Allen responded to a Twitter prompt asking which three people—dead or alive—one would choose to dine with if given the chance. He said his grandfather, Michael Jackson and Hitler.

Allen went on to call the German dictator "a military genius" and added, "I love military tactics, but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did."

What Hitler did was orchestrate the murder of 6 million Jewish people, as well as hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti people during the Holocaust. That Allen would choose him and express curiosity toward his "tactics" led to plenty of backlash across Twitter on Wednesday.

The defensive lineman has played for Washington his entire NFL career since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2017.