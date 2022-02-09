Vikings Rumors: Ed Donatell Favored to Take Over as Defensive Coordinator

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has "emerged as the favorite" to take the same position with the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

The 65-year-old would work under Kevin O'Connell, who will be the Vikings' next head coach, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. O'Connell, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator, cannot be announced for the role until after the Super Bowl.

According to Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks planned to hire Donatell as a defensive assistant before the Vikings opportunity emerged.

The veteran coach helped the Broncos finish 2021 with the No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL and rank eighth in yards allowed.

