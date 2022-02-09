Report: James Harden Pushing for Trade to 76ers, 'Screaming' to Get Away from Nets

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

James Harden isn't being subtle about his preferences ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday on Greeny that the Brooklyn Nets star is angling for an exit.

"I can't tell you how much James Harden wants this," Windhorst said at the 1:57 mark. " ... His actions over the last 10 days are basically a threat to the Nets."

Windhorst added the 10-time All-Star "is screaming in every way he possibly can, 'I don't want to be here; get me out of here.'"

Windhorst compared the situation to the circumstances preceding Harden's trade from the Houston Rockets.

On Jan. 12, 2021, he famously said "I've literally done everything that I can" and that the Rockets' championship window had effectively closed:

Two days later, he was out the door.

Harden may not have been diplomatic, but his comments were an honest assessment of the Rockets roster. Swapping Russell Westbrook for John Wall wasn't going to help Houston win a title and symbolized how continuing to make short-term moves around Harden was providing diminishing returns.

The Nets, on the other hand, can plausibly claim to be the favorites to win the Eastern Conference as long as Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are on the court. Teams in Brooklyn's position typically don't trade a former MVP who's still close to his prime in the middle of a season.

Of course, one could counter that the status quo for the organization isn't feasible.

The Nets have dropped nine games in a row and are in play-in position. Harden has missed five games during that losing streak, and when he has played, his level of commitment looks lacking.

After a triple-double in a losing effort against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 25, he was out for Brooklyn's next two contests. He returned Feb. 1 and shot 6-of-19 from the field in a 121-111 defeat to the Phoenix Suns. The following night, he scored just four points on 2-of-11 shooting as the Nets were unable to beat the then-18-win Sacramento Kings.

The fact Harden is eligible to become a free agent is likely to be a big part of Brooklyn's calculus as it weighs a possible trade. He could sign with another team, at which point the terms of a sign-and-trade might be less than what the Nets can get now.

Still, losing Harden for nothing as a free agent would be an acceptable outcome if he helps the organization win its first NBA championship. But based on how the last few weeks have unfolded, the Nets are staring at a future in which Harden may not only walk but they could also suffer a spectacular postseason flameout.