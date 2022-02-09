Olympic Women's Alpine Skiing Results 2022: Medal Winners for Slalom

AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova won alpine skiing gold in the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday, beating out Austria's Katharina Liensberger by less than a tenth of a second.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener took bronze in the event, while the top finishing American was Paula Moltzan, who came in eighth.

Here is a full rundown of the top 10 finishers, courtesy of the Olympics' official website:

1. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia): 1:44.98

2. Katharina Liensberger (Austria): 1:45.06

3. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland): 1:45.10

4. Lena Duerr (Germany): 1:45.17

5. Andreja Slokar (Slovenia): 1:45.20

6. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland): 1:45.58

7. Camille Rast (Switzerland): 1:45.75

8. Paula Moltzan (United States): 1:46.18

9. Anna Swenn Larsson (Sweden): 1:46.31

10. Aline Danioth (Switzerland): 1:46.64

While the 26-year-old Vlhova won world championship gold in the giant slalom in 2019 and silver in the slalom in 2021, Wednesday marked her first Olympic medal win of any color.

Vlhova, who became the first Slovakian skier to win Olympic gold in alpine skiing, came from well off the pace after the first run to earn the victory, per WCAX's Jack Fitzsimmons:

Impressively, Vlhova held off two skiers who had already won Olympic medals in their career entering Beijing.

Liensberger won silver in the team event four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea, plus she won gold in both the slalom and parallel giant slalom at the 2021 world championships.

Meanwhile, Holdener won a medal of each color at the Pyeongchang Games, including silver in the slalom.

One notable skier who did not figure into the medal equation was American Mikaela Shiffrin, who was unable to finish the race for a second consecutive event.

The three-time Olympic medalist and 11-time world championship medalist veered off course early in her first run just two days after crashing during the giant slalom.

According to ESPN's D'Arcy Maine, Shiffrin said after Wednesday's slalom disappointment: "It makes me second-guess the last 15 years, everything I thought I knew about my own skiing and slalom and racing mentality. Just processing a lot, for sure."

Lindsey Vonn, who was a three-time Olympic medalist for Team USA in her own right, offered support for Shiffrin on Twitter:

Shiffrin, 26, is one gold medal away from setting the career Olympic record for American alpine skiers with three. She is also just one medal of any kind away from tying Julia Mancuso for the most career Olympic medals won by a female American alpine skier.

While Shiffrin has not performed up to expectations in Beijing thus far, she is still scheduled to compete in the super-G, combined and downhill.

Shiffrin has never medaled in the downhill at the Olympics or world championships and has not medaled in the super-G in the Olympics, but she is a two-time super-G medalist at the world championships, plus the silver medalist in the combined at the 2018 Olympics and the combined gold medalist at the 2021 world championships.