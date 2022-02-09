Hornets' Gordon Hayward Out Indefinitely After Undergoing MRI on Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Charlotte Hornets will be without forward Gordon Hayward for the foreseeable future.

The Hornets announced an MRI on his left ankle revealed sprained ligaments, though X-rays were negative after he suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. He will be out indefinitely as a result.

Hayward suffered the injury when he was contesting a shot from Gary Trent Jr. and awkwardly landed on his ankle.

Monday was Hayward's third game back after he went into the league's health and safety protocols, and he was clearly still working his way back into a rhythm. He shot 3-of-20 from the field during losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

The Butler product was 1-of-3 from the floor against the Raptors prior to the setback.

Durability has been a concern for the 31-year-old throughout his career. He suffered a gruesome ankle and leg injury in the opener in 2017-18 when he was with the Boston Celtics and didn't play another game the rest of the season.

He also played 52 games in 2019-20 and 44 games last season.

Hayward has been a solid secondary scorer for the Hornets this season and is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game behind 46.0 percent shooting from the field and 39.0 percent shooting from three-point range.

His ability to hit from the outside has been key when opposing defenses collapse on LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges, but Charlotte will need to look elsewhere as it attempts to snap a five-game losing streak.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will be in line for more playing time until Hayward is set to return.