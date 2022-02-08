Roger Goodell Meets with Civil Rights Group to Discuss NFL's Rooney Rule

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met Monday with a group of civil rights leaders who are calling for changes to the league's Rooney Rule, per Barry Wilner of the Associated Press.

Those in attendance included Rev. Al Sharpton, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, and National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial. The discussion comes after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and its teams that alleged discrimination in the league's hiring practices.

The Rooney Rule requires NFL teams to interview external candidates from underrepresented groups, such as people of color and women, for head coach and front-office positions. Flores, however, alleges he was brought in for multiple "sham" interviews to satisfy the requirement.

"The Rooney Rule has been proven to be something the owners used to deceptively appear to be seeking real diversity," Sharpton said. "We must have firm targets and timetables."

The NFL has five head coaches who are Black or persons of color out of 32 spots, with two of the positions announced after Flores' lawsuit was filed last week. The Houston Texans hired defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as their head coach, while Mike McDaniel, who is multiracial, will be the next coach of the Dolphins.

The NFL initially released a statement that defended its diversity practices while saying the claims in the lawsuit were "without merit," but Goodell later sent a memo to teams in which he said the NFL will evaluate its practices:

The meeting with civil rights leaders could be a step toward improvement in this area.

"We had a productive and thoughtful conversation as the NFL shares the goal of ensuring that everyone has equitable access to opportunity," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said. "We look forward to continuing the dialogue."