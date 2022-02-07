Raiders Rumors: Former Giants HC Joe Judge Eyed as Special Teams Coordinator

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly have interest in Joe Judge as their special teams coordinator, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Judge spent the past two years as head coach of the New York Giants but was fired after compiling a 10-23 record. He spent the previous eight years with the New England Patriots, serving as the special teams coordinator from 2015-19.

He provides familiarity with new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was the Patriots offensive coordinator for the past 10 seasons.

