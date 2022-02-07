Stephen A. Smith Responds to Kevin Durant and His Mom Wanda's Twitter Comments

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responded to criticism from Kevin Durant and his mother, Wanda, over comments he made on NBA Today and NBA Countdown last week.

"Let me say this about Wanda Durant: I love that woman," Smith said Monday on First Take. "She's one of the most special people I've ever encountered in the NBA, and I love the NBA moms and they all know that. You can say whatever you want to me, about me, to my face, on Twitter, whatever the case may be. I'm gonna do nothing but show you the utmost respect and deference because that's how I genuinely feel about you. So, I take no offense to what she said. She's speaking up for her son and she has every right to do that. That's number one.

"Number two, Kevin Durant knows good and damn well I have no personal agenda here...here's what I think Kevin Durant is missing—and I don't wanna hear stuff about him being sensitive or whatever; that bothers me because Kevin Durant has a right to express himself when people are talking about him. I'd rather you do that than not do that."

Smith went on to defend his initial position, which saw him say the public will look at Durant differently if the Nets fail to win the championship after he left Golden State. The ESPN commentator said on two different programs last week that Durant's legacy will be irreparably harmed by his decision to leave the Warriors for a rocky situation in Brooklyn, leading to responses from Durant and his mother.

Smith said his position had nothing to do with Durant's brilliance as a player but an overall narrative shaping the 2014 NBA MVP's career. The Nets have been ensconced in controversy all season due to Kyrie Irving's refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination, which has caused him to miss the vast majority of the season.

James Harden's future with the franchise has also been in question due to a seemingly neverending pursuit by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets have publicly maintained they have no interest in trading Harden, but the fact it's even a plausible rumor at this point shows how rocky this situation has been.