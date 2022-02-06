J.J. Watt Jokes About 2022 NFL Pro Bowl: 'I've Seen Walk-Thrus More Intense'

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Having competed in five Pro Bowls himself, perhaps Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has actually watched the game from afar.

The AFC and NFC faced off Sunday in the 2022 installment of the Pro Bowl, and Watt commented on the laid-back atmosphere of the contest:

It's hard to argue with the veteran pass-rusher after watching this pick-six by Antoine Winfield Jr.:

All-Star showcases tend to unfold as such, with the players involved choosing not to overexert themselves. MLB and the NBA took steps in recent years to enliven their All-Star Games, such as awarding home-field advantage in the World Series and in the case of the NBA overhauling the structure of the scoring.

But the Pro Bowl will probably never be an accurate simulation of a game with real stakes. It comes at the end of the season, and the risk of injury is too high for the players to go full bore.

If you love plenty of offense and as little contact as possible, then the Pro Bowl is just for you.