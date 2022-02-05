Cavaliers' Collin Sexton Signs with Klutch Sports Ahead of Restricted Free Agency

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Klutch Sports Group announced Saturday that it has brought in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton as a client.

Sexton underwent season-ending knee surgery in November, but he is set to become a restricted free agent during the offseason.

Klutch Sports was founded and is run by agent Rich Paul, who represents and is close friends with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Paul also represents Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball and Anthony Edwards, among other NBA stars.

The 23-year-old Sexton is a four-year NBA veteran who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Sexton averaged over 20 points per game during both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, including a career-high 24.3 points per game last season to go along with 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers made per contest.

In 11 games this season before undergoing surgery, Sexton was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 three-pointer made per game, while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from beyond the arc.

While Sexton is a young, dynamic offensive guard, it is fairly clear that he has fallen behind Darius Garland in the Cavs' backcourt pecking order.

Garland, who was the No. 5 pick in 2019, is averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers made and 1.2 steals per game this season, and he has been named an All-Star for the first time.

Even without Sexton for most of the season, the Cavaliers have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, as they entered play Saturday in third at 32-21.

It represents a huge leap forward for a team that hasn't reached the playoffs since LeBron left for the Lakers in free agency in 2018.

Cleveland has an impressive young core of Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and it is possible the front office doesn't view Sexton as part of the team's future.

Sexton figures to have plenty of suitors as a restricted free agent, and Klutch Sports could help him get the best possible deal regardless of whether the Cavs re-sign him.