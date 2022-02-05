NBA Rumors: James Harden 'Frustrated' with Nets, Not Kyrie Irving Specifically

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid rumors of a potential trade, superstar guard James Harden is reportedly frustrated with the Brooklyn Nets organization.

According to Sam Amick and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Harden is unhappy with how he has been utilized in Brooklyn and has taken issue with the Nets as a whole rather than just teammate Kyrie Irving despite speculation regarding division between them.

Amick and Schiffer noted that while Harden has "thrown hints" he isn't thrilled with Irving being a part-time player as a result of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Kyrie's situation "hasn’t been as much of a problem as one would expect" since he has played hard when available.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday that the Nets are "open" to discussing a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that would send point guard Ben Simmons and more to Brooklyn for Harden prior to the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Last season, the Nets acquired Harden from the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade with the goal of creating the NBA's preeminent "Big 3" of Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant.

That hasn't gone according to plan, though, as Irving missed significant time due to injury last season, while Durant is currently out with a knee injury this season and Irving can only play in road games.

As a result, the Nets have leaned heavily on Harden, much like the Rockets did throughout his tenure in Houston.

Harden has been productive with 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers made and 1.3 steals per game en route to his 10th consecutive All-Star selection, but his efficiency has suffered.

The 32-year-old veteran is shooting just 41.4 percent from the field, which is his worst number since his rookie year with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009-10, and he is also shooting a career-worst 33.2 percent from three-point range.

Having Harden carry the load with Durant out and Irving only in the lineup on a part-time basis often hasn't contributed to winning, as the Nets are a disappointing 29-23, which is only good for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Even worse, Brooklyn is 2-8 during Durant's absence and in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

Harden has a player option for next season, meaning he could test free agency.

That alone could be incentive enough for the Nets to trade him before the deadline, especially if the Sixers come up with a strong offer.

Philadelphia would be an obvious landing spot for Harden given that 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was the Rockets' general manager when Harden won three scoring titles and an NBA MVP award.

Also, the Sixers need a dynamic offensive guard to pair with center Joel Embiid, and the pairing of Embiid and Harden could make Philadelphia a championship contender this season.

It seems unlikely that the disgruntled Simmons will ever play for the Sixers again, so making him the centerpiece of a deal for a player whom Morey loves in Harden would perhaps be a best-case scenario for Philly.

Meanwhile, the Nets could get a high-end playmaker and defender in Simmons to complement Durant and Irving while also adding another young, promising piece such as Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle.