Pelicans Trade Rumors: Josh Hart Available Ahead of Deadline; Huerter Linked to NOP

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly "pretty active looking to buy" on the trade market and have made veteran guard Josh Hart available in talks, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast (h/t HoopsHype).

Windhorst added that the Pelicans have held trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks regarding Kevin Huerter, the Portland Trail Blazers about CJ McCollum, the Houston Rockets regarding Eric Gordon and the Sacramento Kings about De'Aaron Fox.

