Browns' Jimmy Haslam: Hue Jackson Wasn't Paid to Lose Games, Has Never Accepted Blame

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam denied that former coach Hue Jackson received bonuses for losing.

"Unequivocally, Hue Jackson was never paid to lose games," Haslam told Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "That is an absolute falsehood. And it’s also an absolute falsehood that I laughed while we were losing. Most people who know me would say, ‘That’s not how Jimmy would react to losing.'"

The statement comes after Jackson said on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max and clarified on SportsCenter that he was paid $750,000 in bonuses for tanking games.

"Hue Jackson has never ever accepted any responsibility for our record during that time period," Haslam responded. "He's been masterful at pointing fingers but has never accepted any blame. I have accepted a ton of blame, and rightfully so."

Jackson was fired after producing a 3-36-1 record across three seasons.

The discussion began after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleged owner Stephen Ross offered a $100,000 bonus for each loss during the 2019 season in a lawsuit against the NFL and its teams.

Jackson joined the discussion on Twitter noting a similar experience with the Browns:

The Browns went 1-15 during Jackson's first season before going 0-16 a year later.

Haslam argued that he supported Jackson during the struggles, but the coach was fired during the third season due to a lack of improvement. The Browns began 2018 with a 2-5-1 record under Jackson but finished 5-3 with interim coach Gregg Williams.

Jackson is currently the head coach at Grambling.