EJ Perry Named Offensive MVP as West Beats East in 2022 Shrine Bowl

The longest-running college football All-Star Game returned for the first time in two years, as the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl was played Thursday night. The West All-Stars defeated the East All-Stars 25-24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

East All-Star and Brown quarterback EJ Perry threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-18 passing to be named of MVP despite playing for the losing team.

The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The West All-Stars had it going early, marching down the field on their opening possession. But the East came up with a goal line stand to keep the game scoreless.

It didn't take long for Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan to lead the West back to the East's goal line and this time they wouldn't be denied. Coan found Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano for the short touchdown to open the scoring.

Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak tacked on a 50-yard field goal late in the second quarter to give the West an 11-0 lead going into halftime.

Even after a quarterback change in the second half, the West continued rolling. Longtime Kansas State signal caller Skylar Thompson found Virginia tight end Jelani Woods wide open in the end zone to lead to a commanding 19-0 lead.

The East All-Stars finally showed some life on the ensuing possession. South Dakota State's Pierre Strong Jr. took a pass from Perry 65 yards to pay-dirt.

The West added more points early in the fourth quarter with a four-yard touchdown run by Florida State speedster Jashaun Corbin.

But the East didn't didn't go down quietly. Perry engineered a 10-play, 88-yard drive that culminated with a six-yard touchdown pass to Nebraska wideout Samori Toure.

Things got interesting when Perry hooked up with Toure for another touchdown to make it a one-point game.

But the West recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure the win.

The East team was coached by Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach D'Anton Lynn, while the West team was helmed by Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Even though the Shrine Game usually doesn't get as much hype as the Senior Bowl, the East-West game has helped improve the draft stock of many players.

Some of the notable NFL players to have participated in the game include Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.