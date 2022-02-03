Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu 'Extremely Surprised' Eric Bieniemy Hasn't Gotten HC Job

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said he's "extremely surprised" and "disappointed" that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is yet to receive a head coaching opportunity.

“He's probably one of the most inspirational, motivational coaches I've been around. Obviously he's won a lot, coached great players, so it just sucks seeing that year after year," Mathieu told Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN.

Bieniemy, 52, has been interviewed for several vacancies over the last few years but has not been offered a job as a head coach. He's been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018, helping lead the NFL's most consistently explosive offense.

While some point to the presence of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the leaders of the offense, both have consistently heaped praise on Bieniemy throughout his tenure.

Bieniemy's continued lack of head coaching chances was cited as evidence of racist and discriminatory hiring practices in a lawsuit filed against the NFL and its teams by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Tuesday. The suit points out that several white candidates whose resumes pale in comparison to Bieniemy's have gotten chances to lead a team.

