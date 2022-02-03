Steelers' Art Rooney II Weighs In on Impact of Enhanced 'Rooney Rule' on GM, HC Hires

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II addressed the NFL's issues with hiring people from historically excluded groups for head coaching positions Thursday but also pointed to what he sees as progress from the league in other areas.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN shared his statement in light of the class-action lawsuit Brian Flores levied against the NFL and its teams alleging racist hiring practices and discrimination:

"While I acknowledge that we have not seen progress in the ranks of head coaches, we have seen marked improvement in the hiring of women and minorities in other key leadership roles such as coordinator positions, general manager positions, and front office positions both in and out of football operations. I believe this progress has been made as a result of the implementation of many of the enhanced policies that were recently adopted."

