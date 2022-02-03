Frank Gore Had 'Questionable Brain MRI' Ahead of Deron Williams Boxing Match

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NFL free agent running back Frank Gore had "multiple white spots on the MRI of his brain" before he fought former NBA point guard Deron Williams on Dec. 18, Association of Boxing Commissions President Mike Mazzulli told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

"It has come to the attention of the Association of Boxing Commissions that Frank Gore had a questionable brain MRI," Mazzulli said. "The ABC stands always for fighter safety. We have a medical committee ready to assist states, and this is the kind of a case where we want them to know we are available to help."

The 38-year-old Gore was asked to take two MRIs by the state of Florida prior to his match with Williams. The state athletic commission's rules state that only fighters over 40 are automatically required to undergo an MRI, but Gore complied with the request anyway.

The fight was changed from a pro bout to an exhibition at the weigh-in the day before, but Iole noted that no explanation was given for the change at the time. Gore lost to Williams by split decision.

According to Iole, "Gore said he spoke with two neurologists and two radiologists and said all of them said he was fit to fight." The third-leading rusher in NFL history made $300,000 for the bout, but he said it wasn't about the money and he wouldn't have fought if he was unfit.

"I played 16 years in the league [NFL] and I’m rich, man," Gore told Iole. "I don't want to say $300,000 is nothing, because where I am from, it's a very, very poor place and that is life-changing money. But I'm rich and to me, it's nothing. I didn't care what I was getting. I fought because I wanted to, not because I needed money."

He continued, "I was passed and I talked to the doctors. They all told me there was nothing wrong with me. I have five kids and I want to be there for them. I'm not crazy. Why would I risk my health and watching my kids grow up for $300,000?"