Patriots' Bill Belichick On Tom Brady's Retirement: 'Best Player in NFL History'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, his longtime coach Bill Belichick released a statement on Wednesday with some high praise for his former quarterback.

"I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner," Belichick said. "Tom's humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history."

