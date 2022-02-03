Report: NFL to Review Brian Flores' Tanking, Tampering Allegations Against Dolphins

Report: NFL to Review Brian Flores' Tanking, Tampering Allegations Against DolphinsFebruary 3, 2022
The NFL is reportedly expected to investigate the tanking and tampering allegations that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made against the organization and owner Stephen Ross, per multiple reports Wednesday.
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
The NFL will investigate the specific allegations that Brian Flores has made concerning Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering him $100,000 per-loss incentives in 2019 to gain a better draft position, a league source said. Other potential rules violations also will be investigated.
That comes a day after the NFL said in a statement that Flores' allegations of racial discrimination in hiring practices—made in a lawsuit against the league and the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos—were "without merit."
Flores says in the lawsuit that Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019. He also says that general manager Chris Grier told him that Ross was "mad" when the Dolphins won five of their final nine games that season and that Flores was "compromising [the team's] draft position."
Kevin Negandhi @KevinNegandhi
“I deal in truth….this game has done a lot for me.. my parents are immigrants, I’m first generation.. to disrespect the game that way.. trust was lost.” <br><br>-Brian Flores on allegations that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered incentives to tank ($100k for every loss in 2019)
The NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke to a person who corroborated Flores' allegations:
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
As I mention at end, I spoke with a witness who said he heard Steve Ross offer Brian Flores 100K for every 2019 loss. <br><br>Flores’ team says they have corroborating evidence including messages from GM Chris Grier. IF proven, integrity of game in Q. Dolphins denied the allegations. <a href="https://t.co/KnIPjHMhjb">https://t.co/KnIPjHMhjb</a>
If Ross was essentially bribing Flores to tank games, the repercussions could go beyond any NFL investigation:
Jonathan Jones @jjones9
Stephen Ross was reported in Nov. 2019 to have invested into a sports gambling startup as part of a $17.5M fundraising round. <a href="https://t.co/5lg27kg4MC">https://t.co/5lg27kg4MC</a><br><br>If an NFL team owner is investing in sports gambling while incentivizing his head coach to lose games, that's a gigantic issue.
He also says Ross pressured him to meet with a "prominent quarterback" after the 2019 season despite that player being under contract with another team. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post has reported that the quarterback was Tom Brady.
Flores says that Ross then invited him onto his yacht for a lunch in the winter of 2020, only for the quarterback in question to also show up at the boat for an "impromptu" meeting. Flores says he left immediately and was "treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with."
"The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect," the Dolphins said in a statement.
As for his allegations of discriminatory hiring practices, Flores shared a text message from Bill Belichick in which the New England Patriots head coach congratulated him on getting the head coaching position with the New York Giants, even though Flores hadn't yet interviewed with the team. Belichick appeared to have confused him with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was ultimately hired.
Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate
Former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> HC Brian Flores is suing the NFL and the Giants alleging racism in their hiring process. Flores has texts from Bill Belichick congratulating him for getting the job — but Flores had yet to interview. The text was meant for Brian Daboll. <a href="https://t.co/gmPUw9gHIq">https://t.co/gmPUw9gHIq</a> <a href="https://t.co/tyTztTf3br">pic.twitter.com/tyTztTf3br</a>
Both Flores and Daboll coached under Belichick in the past.
Flores called his interview with the Giants a "sham," saying in his lawsuit that the Giants only brought him in to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule, which requires that teams hold an in-person interview with an external candidate of color for any general manager or head coaching vacancy.
"We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates," the team said in a statement. "The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach."
He also said that in a 2019 interview with the Denver Broncos, then-general manager John Elway and several other members of the organization showed up late to his interview and were hungover.
"Pages of detailed notes, analysis and evaluations from our interview demonstrate the depth of our conversation and sincere interest in Mr. Flores as a head coaching candidate," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our process was thorough and fair to determine the most qualified candidate for our head coaching position. The Broncos will vigorously defend the integrity and values of our organization—and its employees—from such baseless and disparaging claims."