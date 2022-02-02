Ben Roethlisberger Hails Tom Brady as 'Greatest of All Time' After QB's Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger Hails Tom Brady as 'Greatest of All Time' After QB's RetirementFebruary 3, 2022
Ben Roethlisberger called Tom Brady the "Greatest of All Time" in a tweet honoring the rival quarterback after his retirement:
BigBen7.com @_BigBen7
From Ben:<br><br>Most of the time in sports the "Greatest Of All Time" is an opinion. I am Thankful that I got to compete against you, and even more grateful that my kids actually watched the Greatest Of All Time, <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOAT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOAT</a> <a href="https://t.co/o7neBHeFNP">pic.twitter.com/o7neBHeFNP</a>
The social media post comes one day after Brady announced his retirement following 22 years in the NFL. Roethlisberger also retired this offseason after 18 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brady sent a message to Roethlisberger after the announcement, joking about the quarterback's penchant for injuries:
The two players can now enjoy retirement before likely sharing the stage at the Football Hall of Fame when they are eligible. With a combined nine Super Bowl titles, they won't be easy to replace in the league.