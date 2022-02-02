Former NFL TE Jordan Reed Talks Commanders Nickname, Tom Brady, More in B/R AMA

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Jordan Reed joined Bleacher Report for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Wednesday.

Reed, who played in the NFL from 2013-20 with Washington and the San Francisco 49ers, addressed several topics during the AMA.

Among them was Washington ditching the Washington Football Team moniker Wednesday in favor of the Washington Commanders.

Reed also discussed quarterback Tom Brady following his retirement, his relationship with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, his prediction for Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, and much more.

The following is the transcript from the AMA session.

@Da_RealOG How do you feel about the rebrand? I know this was a long-time coming so what was your raw reaction to the identity? Favorite uni? (fitting timing for team's 90th season)

I think it's awesome. I think it represents leadership and teamwork. I'm really excited to see those black jerseys. The black jerseys stuck out to me the most. I used to wish that we had a black jersey with the Redskins, but I'm glad they pulled it out with the commanders. It's kind of dope.

@GoMiamiMarlins Best memory at UF?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One of my favorites is my first TD catch I had in my career. I think it was against UCF. John Brantley threw me a corner slant and I mossed the guy. It was awesome.

@WLiiFromDC Is Florida TE-U with guys like you Pitts, Hernandez?

I think it's pretty clear that it's TE-U, at least for the receiving type of guys.

@RyanSportss Who was your biggest mentor once you first got into the league and what did they do to help you?

When I first got into the league, my biggest mentor was definitely Sean McVay. He was my TEs coach at the time. He just gave me a lot of confidence in myself and always had me fully prepared mentally before the game. He showed me the type of work ethic I needed to have to be successful in games. As my career progressed, Vernon Davis came along and he just represented a real business professional way of carrying himself. I got to watch and witness that. We talked a lot of business and he was definitely a mentor in that aspect.

@JTforMVP0 Any pregame superstitions or rituals? If so, when did that start?

I had a bunch. They started off in HS. I remember my first game, my older brother (he was a senior and I was freshman), he showed me how to put on my pads under my uniform the right way. That was a little thing but it meant so much to me so I always did it the same way.

@jonschwingler How did you adapt to the constant changes at QB in your last few years with Washington?

It's something I had to deal with my whole career. At UF, I had several different QBs. It taught me that I just needed to focus on myself, make sure I'm in the right position for the QB. I needed to make sure I was a security blanket for whoever was in at QB at the time.

@Haassaboss What is your favorite moment in your career?

Every time I scored a TD, it was a special thing to me. One that really stood out was the comeback vs. Tampa Bay. I scored the last TD, and it put us in the lead with little time left. I think it was the biggest comeback in franchise history at the time. Kirk threw me a slant across the middle. I missed 2 games before that with a concussion, and came back that game to have 2 TDs with one that won the game, so it was special. (It was YOU LIKE THAT? game).

@BFDixon5 What memories if any do you have of the infamous 'You Like That' game vs. the Bucs?

I just knew we were all on cloud nine. I think after that game we won five in a row or something like that. Everyone was just mad-excited. It wasn't unordinary for Kirk to have that kind of expression after the game. It was a legendary moment. It was funny, Kirk's a funny dude – has his own kinda swag to him. We all embraced it.

@VeganMamba What feels better: a pancake block or a TD?

Honestly, a TD feels amazing, but for someone like me, getting a pancake block felt amazing.

@HarrisonDaley3 Who is your favorite TE to watch in today's NFL?

I love watching Adams from Green Bay. I like watching Cooper Kupp, he runs a lot of similar things I used to run. I love watching Kittle run through guys past the line of scrimmage. I think he's the most balanced TE ever.

@NILA79 What was the biggest challenge you faced making it to the NFL and what lesson did it teach you? (advice to young people aspiring to make the league one day)

Biggest challenge was when I switched positions. I started as a QB, but switched to TE halfway through my college career. You go from being in a red jersey at practice to going across the middle as a TE. That taught me that you can excel at anything if you put the right time and effort into it.

I made the decision myself to change positions.

@Just_in_Time Thoughts on TB12 retiring?

He's the best player in NFL history. I look up to him in a lot of ways. Definitely proud of his career and looking forward to seeing what he does next.

Rapid Fire:

@LJackson59 Popeyes or KFC?

Neither one. Not a fast food guy, especially that type of fast food.

@AstroDubya: Pregame meal?

Sweet potatoes, grilled chicken and spaghetti.

@Broncosfan118 If you could play for any team right now, who would you choose?

LA Rams

@Zacho123 Who is gonna win the Super bowl?

LA Rams, 30-20.