Gisele Bundchen Congratulates Tom Brady on NFL Retirement in Twitter Message

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen congratulated her husband, Tom Brady, on his long and highly decorated NFL career on Tuesday after the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement earlier in the day.

Brady announced his decision to call it quits after 22 years in a series of tweets on Tuesday morning:

Brady retires a seven-time champion, three-time MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection. He holds the all-time records for completions (7,263), pass attempts (11,317), passing yards (84,520), passing touchdowns (624), wins (278), playoff games (47), playoff wins (35), postseason touchdowns (86), postseason passing yards (13,049) and, of course, most Super Bowl titles (seven) and appearances (10).

It's a resume that will be difficult for any future player to match. Brady's longevity—he seemed to get better with age—and playoff success is unparalleled.

But now he gets to spend a bit more time with his family. He's earned it.