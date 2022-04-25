Nick Bosa's $17.9M 5th-Year Option on Rookie Contract Exercised by 49ers

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

The San Francisco 49ers exercised the fifth-year option on Nick Bosa's rookie contract, general manager John Lynch announced Monday.

The 2019 No. 2 overall draft pick will make $17.9 million in 2023.

Bosa has been one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL since he first stepped on the field. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 when he totaled nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 16 games.

He had four sacks in the playoffs as a key reason the 49ers reached the Super Bowl.

After a torn ACL cost him almost all of 2020, Bosa bounced back in a big way in 2021 with 15.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a league-best 21 tackles for loss.

The 49 total pressures last season ranked third in the NFL behind only T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.

Bosa's presence was also felt for San Francisco, which had the No. 3 defense in yards allowed in 2021 before making a run to the NFC Championship Game. When the pass-rusher was injured for most of 2020, the 49ers finished 6-10.

With Bosa officially under contract for two more seasons, the two sides have time to explore a long-term deal.