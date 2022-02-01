AJ Vinatieri, Son of NFL Legend Adam Vinatieri, Commits to Play Football at UMass

Photo Credit: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

There will be a Vinatieri kicking in the New England area again in the near future.

AJ Vinatieri, the son of former NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri, announced he will join UMass' 2022 recruiting class:

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports noted the younger Vinatieri also had scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky, South Dakota State and Eastern Illinois to go with preferred walk-on opportunities at a number of notable programs, including Michigan, LSU, Florida, Indiana and Vanderbilt.

AJ Vinatieri is a kicker and punter who was an Indiana all-state selection in his senior year, per Ivins. He averaged 40.3 yards per punt and connected on 54 of 57 extra points and seven of 12 field goals.

He has quite the namesake to live up to, considering his father kicked in the NFL from 1996 through 2019 for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

The elder Vinatieri was a four-time Super Bowl champion, three-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler who made some of the most famous kicks in NFL history.