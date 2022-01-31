John Madden Public Memorial Service to Be Held Feb. 14 at Oakland Coliseum

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NFL and the family of John Madden announced Monday that Oakland's RingCentral Coliseum would host a public memorial on Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET to honor the life of the former head coach, broadcaster and video game pioneer.

Ticket sales for the event will benefit the John Madden Foundation "to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland."

