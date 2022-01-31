Russell Wilson Named as Tom Brady's Replacement on NFC Roster for 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will replace Tom Brady on the NFC roster for Sunday's Pro Bowl, the Seahawks announced Monday.

Amid reports that Brady plans to retire, he withdrew from the Pro Bowl because of a shoulder injury.

Wilson, 33, has been named a Pro Bowler nine times in his career, though his 2021 season wasn't among his signature campaigns. He missed three games because of a finger injury and was just 6-8 when he started as Seattle missed the postseason.

Wilson threw for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 64.8 percent of his passes. It was the first time since 2016 that he failed to throw for at least 30 touchdowns. He reached 40 touchdowns for the first time last season.

It says something about the quality of his career that those numbers represent a down year. The Seahawks went 4-2 down the stretch, however, as Wilson played well.

"I thought that he was at his best at the end," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "I thought that he really played his best down the stretch. He was more resourceful."

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs also made the Pro Bowl.

As for the other NFC quarterbacks in the game, Wilson joins Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (who is replacing Green Bay Packers superstar and MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers).

Other notable players on the NFC roster include running backs Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara, wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Trevon Diggs.