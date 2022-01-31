Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Added to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Roster in Place of Rams' Cooper Kupp

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named as the replacement for Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Monday.

Lamb was initially listed as an alternate to the game, but his eventual selection become apparent when Kupp and Deebo Samuel were both in the NFC Championship Game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans was already named a replacement for Davante Adams in the yearly All-Star exhibition.

