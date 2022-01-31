Video: Bengals Fan Runs into Wall After Team Beats Chiefs to Reach 2022 Super Bowl

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Evan McPherson's winning field goal in overtime of Sunday's AFC Championship Game was bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was also bad news for the wall near one particularly enthusiastic Cincinnati Bengals fan.

After McPherson's kick went through the uprights to clinch a 27-24 victory, one fan donning a Bengals helmet ran headfirst into the wall and left quite the dent:

Frankly, the fan likely would have thought a damaged wall was a minuscule price to pay if he were told the Bengals would reach the Super Bowl after finishing last in the AFC North in each of the previous three seasons.

But that is life with franchise-savior Joe Burrow, who helped Cincinnati overcome a 21-3 deficit in Kansas City to secure the team's first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 campaign.

The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl and are one victory over the Los Angeles Rams away from changing that after Sunday's developments.

One shudders to imagine what the celebration at this residence will look like if Burrow is lifting the Lombardi Trophy in two weeks.