Antonio Brown's Glove Thrown Into Crowd During Mid-Game Exit vs. Jets to Be Auctioned

The glove that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown tossed into the MetLife Stadium crowd when he exited a Jan. 2 win over the New York Jets is on the auction block.

Part of the description on the Lelands website reads:

Offered is the right-hand game-used receiving glove that Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown tossed into the stands at Met Life Stadium during his infamous meltdown early in the third quarter of the January 2, 2022, game against the home New York Jets.

The bidding for the glove started at $81.

