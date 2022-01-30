Rafael Nadal Wins 2022 Australian Open; Overtakes Federer, Djokovic With 21st Title

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal has won the race to 21.

Nadal came from behind to earn a thrilling 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Daniil Medvedev to win the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard's victory breaks a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the most Grand Slams in men's tennis history.

