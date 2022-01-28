49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Watch Film of Other WRs: No One Does What I Do

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel explained to reporters why he does not watch film of other wideouts on Friday, two days prior to his team's NFC Championship Game battle with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area provided the quotes:

Frankly, whether Samuel watches film of other wideouts doesn't matter considering that the ex-South Carolina star is doing just fine with how he prepares these days.

Samuel just enjoyed a phenomenal 2021 season, amassing 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in addition to 59 carries for 365 rushing yards and eight more scores.

He's the team's No. 1 wideout and de facto No. 2 running back behind Elijah Mitchell. The only other wide receiver in the league who's similar to Samuel is free-agent-to-be Cordarrelle Patterson, a jack-of-all-trades who played running back, wideout and returner for the 2021 Atlanta Falcons and finished the season with 1,166 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns.

Samuel is arguably the best and most versatile offensive weapon in today's game. He was rewarded with an All-Pro nod for his efforts this season, but Samuel and the 49ers have their sights on bigger and better things as the 49ers look to win their first Lombardi Trophy since 1994.