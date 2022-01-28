Shohei Ohtani 1-of-1 NFT Sells for Record-Setting $100K

BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim star and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani can now add another feat to his long list of accomplishments.

An Ohtani 1-of-1 Legendary NFT sold for $100,000 on Thursday, setting the record for largest sale of a baseball NFT.

The sale surpasses the previous record by a wide margin. A Fernando Tatis Jr. NFT held the mark at $20,000. MLB's Candy Digital Marketplace has been open since Jan. 15, so it's likely it won't take long for another NFT to set a new record.

Candy Digital is described as "a next generation digital collectible company offering digital assets for fans and collectors." It's the league's "official NFT ecosystem" available to fans.

Ohtani was voted AL MVP unanimously after recording 46 home runs and 100 RBI and starting 23 games for the Angels in 2021. As a pitcher he went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings.