Jason Pierre-paul, Ravens Agree to 1-Year Contract Reportedly Worth Up to $5.5M

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

Rapaport added the contract is worth up to $5.5 million.

Pierre-Paul, 33, registered 31 tackles (three for loss), 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 12 games in the 2021 season. It was the first time since 2015 he posted fewer than seven sacks.

Injury issues played a part, as Pierre-Paul dealt with a torn rotator cuff throughout the year that clearly hampered him:

"It ain't no secret, I'm a guy who's had a lot of injuries and knows how to battle them," he told reporters in October. "It is what it is, the game of football. I came in 100 percent healthy. This is what it is now, I've got to battle this out, like every other injury I've had. Shoulder still hurting. Finger, broken finger, split in two pieces. There ain't much of it as it is, but hey, I still have to protect myself."

It's fair to question—given Pierre-Paul's age, his mounting injury history and his waning production—whether his best football is behind him. The three-time Pro Bowler, two-time champion and 2011 first-team All-Pro selection has had a heck of a career for the New York Giants (2010-17) and Bucs (2018-21).

But Pierre-Paul obviously believes he has something left in the tank, and Baltimore would seem to agree, based on Thursday's signing.

Za'Darius Smith's decision to back out of a reported deal with the Ravens and sign instead with the Minnesota Vikings was a tough break for this defense this offseason, leaving the team with Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston as the top options off the edge.

Oweh is a promising young player, no doubt, but this Ravens defense needed another pass-rushing option. If Pierre-Paul can stay healthy and consistently get after the quarterback, a major question mark will be addressed for the Ravens.