Report: Avalanche's Nathan Mackinnon Diagnosed With Broken Nose After Injury vs. BOS

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has reportedly been diagnosed with a broken nose after suffering the injury on a hit during his team's 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

"He's still being evaluated and the team should have a better sense by the weekend of how long he will be out," Kaplan added.

During the first period, Bruins left wing Taylor Hall hit MacKinnon with his shoulder in the open ice. This caused the Avalanche forward's own stick to hit him in the face, resulting in the injury.

MacKinnon skated off the ice but did not return to the game.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told reporters that medical staff treated MacKinnon at Ball Arena before he went home. Bednar also reported that MacKinnon was feeling better and was set to undergo further evaluation Thursday.

Hall was initially assessed a five-minute major before going to the penalty box for a two-minute minor for interference upon the referee's review.

MacKinnon has nine goals and 34 assists for 43 points in 31 games for the 30-8-3 Avs, who are tied with the Florida Panthers for the most points in the league (63).

Sans MacKinnon, the Avs rolled with these lines against Boston, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic:

The Avs will presumably have to plan to be without one of their stars for the time being. Colorado's next game is scheduled for Friday at the Chicago Blackhawks.