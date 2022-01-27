Bucs' Tom Brady Pays Tribute to 'All-Time Great' Ben Roethlisberger After Retirement

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tom Brady paid his respect to Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger after the veteran quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday:

Roethlisberger made a habit of playing through injuries to nearly every part of his body to make it through 18 years in the NFL. An elbow injury cost him all but two games in 2019, but it was the only time he missed more than four games in a season.

Brady joked about the injury history while comparing it to his "TB12 Method," which is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star's holistic approach to health and wellness.

The 44-year-old has already completed 22 years in the NFL and hasn't missed a game because of injury since tearing his ACL in 2008.

Brady still clearly has plenty of respect for Roethlisberger after an impressive career in the NFL. The two could eventually have busts alongside each other in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.