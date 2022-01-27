Bears Rumors: Eagles' Kevin Patullo Targeted as New OC to Pair with Justin Fields

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Chicago Bears reportedly set to hire Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, the big question becomes who will be the team's offensive coordinator.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Thursday, Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is "a name to watch" to fill the opening after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Eberflus' impending hire.

Patullo worked on the same Indianapolis Colts staff as Eberflus from 2018 to 2020. While Eberflus served as the defensive coordinator, Patullo was a receivers coach for two years before becoming the team's pass game specialist in 2020.

The 40-year-old followed former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to Philadelphia in 2021.

Though some might question hiring a passing game coordinator from a team that finished 25th in the NFL in passing yards, the Eagles were actually efficient through the air despite throwing less than anyone in the league. The squad finished 13th in yards per attempt while quarterback Jalen Hurts produced a 48.6 Total QBR that was close to league average.

The work with a mobile quarterback like Hurts could especially come in handy when working with Justin Fields. The No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft finished dead last in QBR among qualified players (26.5) while totaling seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 12 appearances for the Bears as a rookie (10 starts).

Chicago needs an offensive coordinator who can get the most out of Fields and turn things around after the team finished just 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Even with an offensive-minded head coach in Matt Nagy, the Bears finished outside the top 20 in points scored in each of the last three years.

With exciting players under contract like Fields, David Montgomery, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, there will be significant pressure on the next offensive coordinator to get points on the board.