Brett Favre: Gut Feeling Aaron Rodgers Won't Return to Packers for 2022 Season

NFL Hall of Famer and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers won't be with the Packers come the 2022 season.

"I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay," he told AL.com's Mark Helm and Lee Shirvanian on WNSP-FM 105.5's The Opening Kickoff on Tuesday. "I don't know that for certain. It's just a gut [feeling]. He may try his hand somewhere else now."

As for whether Rodgers should play somewhere else, Favre offered some advice.

"If your gut's telling you that you want to try your hand somewhere else, whether it's gotten stale here or stagnant or numb, then go give it a try," he said.

It wouldn't come as much of a surprise if Rodgers ended his time with the Packers. The veteran quarterback held out until late July last year, reportedly asking for a trade, before he and the Packers came to a compromise.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the terms of that compromise included voiding the 2023 year in his contract and team agreeing to "review" his situation following the 2021 campaign, which "implies that the team will trade Rodgers if he still feels the way he has about the Packers' culture and decision-making."

In essence, if Rodgers decides he's done in Green Bay, the Packers have reportedly already agreed to find a trade for him this offseason.

Rodgers didn't offer up any hints as to which way he is leaning earlier in the week during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I think it'll be a lot of intuition and a lot of feel," Rodgers said. "You have to imagine yourself in those situations because I don't want to be sitting there during the season going, 'Man, I probably should've hung it up.' Or, sitting there and not with the organization—an organization—and going, 'God, I should be playing right now.'

"I think it's just a trust that I'll know exactly what to do. Once you make a decision, that's the decision and you move forward. Until you get to that certainty, you don't make a decision. There also is a time frame for this because I understand that my decision does impact a number of other people's decisions. I want to be very sensitive to that, so I'll definitely make a decision sooner rather than later."

Rodgers, 38, is among the favorites to win this year's MVP award, which would be his second straight, after throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, completing 68.9 percent of his passes. The Packers were 13-3 in his starts (13-4 overall) and the top seed in the NFC playoffs, though they lost their divisional-round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Should Rodgers decide to move on, a number of teams would immediately be dialing up the Packers. He remains one of the league's elite players. And like Favre before him—who spent 16 years with the Packers before finishing his career with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings—a change of scenery might be in order before he hangs up his cleats.