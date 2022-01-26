Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly to Give Away Tickets to 49ers vs. Rams NFC Title Game

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is doing what she can to ensure there are plenty of Rams fans in SoFi Stadium for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

She posted the following message on her Instagram page: "Just went on Ticketmaster and saw how expensive tickets are getting. I'm going to buy a good amount and give them away. If you are a hard core rams fan, or just a regular rams fan, a veteran, active in the military, a public servant, etc.. email me at staffgiveback@gmail.com and tell me your story with some photos attached! I'll get back to y'all by tomorrow night!!"

The crowd breakdown for the game has been a major storyline considering there were droves of 49ers fans who attended the Week 18 matchup between the two teams at SoFi Stadium. They made plenty of noise as the 49ers completed a comeback and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Alex Simon of the Mercury News noted the Rams and Ticketmaster initially had a geographic restriction in place during a presale for the NFC Championship Game that limited the ability to purchase tickets to "residents of the Greater Los Angeles region."

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel reacted to the restriction:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There are no longer such restrictions, but the crowd will likely be a significant storyline leading up to the game.