Ravens Rumors: Michigan's Mike Macdonald Expected to Take Over as New DC

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A year ago, Jim Harbaugh stole Mike Macdonald from his brother when he hired him as Michigan's defensive coordinator.

A year later, John Harbaugh's proving turnabout is fair play.

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to hire Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator, according to Chris Balas of The Wolverine. Macdonald previously served as an intern and defensive assistant in Baltimore from 2014 to 2020.

The Ravens and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale surprisingly parted ways after the 2021 season. Martindale had been an assistant under Harbaugh since 2012 and served as Baltimore's defensive coordinator since 2018. The Ravens defense finished 28th in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric in 2021, the first time they had ever fallen outside the top 10 under Martindale.

Macdonald spearheaded a defensive turnaround in Ann Arbor that saw Michigan give up just 16.1 points per game during the regular season. The Wolverines defense spearheaded the team's push to Jim Harbaugh's first win over Ohio State and his first Big Ten championship as a head coach.

While Macdonald soared in his lone season at Michigan, he did not get any major head-coaching offers. It's possible he sees returning to Baltimore as the best chance for him to continue moving up in coaching circles.

Michigan, meanwhile, will be looking for its third defensive coordinator in as many seasons.