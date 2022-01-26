Schefter: Jaguars 'Not Close' to HC Contract with Byron Leftwich, Matt Eberflus, More

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to take their time as they search for a new head coach.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are still talking to multiple candidates, including Byron Leftwich and Matt Eberflus, but they "are not close to a deal with anyone at this time" because executive leadership is "still going through the process and figuring out" the right person for the job.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

