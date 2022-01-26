NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams 'Would Love' to Leave Packers for Broncos

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly have interest in teaming up on the Denver Broncos.

Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported on the possibility and noted why the Broncos are the team that could best accommodate both players:

Schultz noted that the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers is "severed" and Adams is "frustrated" with the Packers' treatment of the quarterback, who is his close friend.

In addition, Schultz reported that Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is considered the favorite to land the Broncos' head coaching job after interviewing with them for eight hours, which would further strengthen the ties.



Rodgers and the Packers came to an agreement during training camp that resulted in a reworked deal and his reporting and playing in 2021 despite some of the issues he had with the organization.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback agreed to play provided he would be given a say in his NFL future beyond the 2021 campaign. He won't be a free agent until after the 2022 season, so his options are: return to the Packers, retire or ask for a trade.



Green Bay used the year to work on repairing its relationship with Rodgers, but it is unclear if anything changed.

Despite being the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Rodgers and the Packers were ousted by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, thus ending their season in disappointment once again.

Rodgers was noncommittal about his future after the loss, saying only that he would make a decision before free agency.

Decisions also have to be made regarding Adams, who is set to become a free agent this offseason.

The Packers could prevent the receiver from signing anywhere else by placing the franchise tag on him, but if they lose Rodgers, a rebuild could be in the cards.

Schultz noted that Green Bay could send Adams to Denver as part of a sign-and-trade deal that might yield a first-round pick and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was the Broncos' first-round selection in 2020.

The Broncos have not reached the playoffs since 2015 and have cycled through several quarterbacks since Peyton Manning's retirement following that Super Bowl-winning season, so there is no doubt they would have interest in Rodgers if he had a desire to join them.

Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler, one-time Super Bowl champion and might be on the verge of becoming a four-time NFL MVP. Even at age 38, he would make Denver an instant contender.

Due in part to Rodgers, Adams has developed into one of the top wideouts in the game.

The 29-year-old has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the past five seasons and a First Team All-Pro in each of the past two.

After setting a career high with 18 touchdown catches in 2020, he set career highs in 2021 with 123 receptions for 1,553 yards while also making 11 touchdown grabs.

The Rodgers-Adams combo would become an instant threat in an AFC West that has been dominated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, but nothing can happen until Rodgers makes his decision.