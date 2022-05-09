Dolphins Rumors: Former Rams RB Sony Michel to Sign Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Free-agent running back Sony Michel will sign a contract with the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The New England Patriots selected Michel with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He proceeded to lead New England in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

His rookie year ended with Super Bowl LIII, where he added 94 rushing yards and the game's lone touchdown in a 13-3 victory over the Rams.

The 2019 season saw Michel cross the 1,000-yard mark from scrimmage (1,006 yards). The Pats won the AFC East title but fell to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round.

The Georgia product went on injured reserve in 2020 and missed seven games with a quadriceps injury. He also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during his time on IR.

Michel had just amassed 140 total yards on just 11 touches in a 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders prior to his IR stint, so the timing couldn't have been worse for a player who just enjoyed a breakout game.

He ended the year with 563 total yards (449 rushing, 114 receiving) and two scores.

In August 2021, the Pats decided to go in a different backfield direction and traded Michel to the Rams for a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection.

New England rolled with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, and the Rams added the Orlando, Florida native to a backfield with Darrell Henderson Jr.

Michel was brought in as a reinforcement to help a running back room that lost Cam Akers to a torn Achilles in June.

The addition of Michel helped the Rams, who lost Henderson for five games in Week 3 (ribs), Weeks 13-14 (quad) and Weeks 17-18 (knee sprain).

He filled in each time and ultimately finished the year with a team-high 845 rushing yards (four touchdowns) in addition to 128 receiving yards (one TD).

Michel added 58 rushing yards on 13 carries in a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card Round, but he largely took a backseat in the divisional round to Akers, who returned for the playoffs.

He finished the postseason with 80 yards on 26 carries, though he was limited to 22 rushing yards in the final three games of the Rams' Super Bowl run.

Now Michel will move onto Miami, which will mark his third NFL home in as many years.