Report: John Harbaugh, Ravens Expected to Agree to New Contract 'in a Few Weeks'

The Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh reportedly are nearing a contract extension.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN reported the deal should be done within the next "few weeks." Harbaugh is under contract through the 2022 season.

The Ravens closed the 2021 regular season with six straight losses, finishing 8-9 overall for the franchise's first losing season since 2015. Much of their late-season downfall can be attributed to an ankle injury that cost quarterback Lamar Jackson all but one quarter in the season's final five games.

Harbaugh, 59, has been with the Ravens for the last 14 seasons. He's the NFL's third longest-tenured coach behind Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin. Baltimore has reached the playoffs nine times under Harbaugh, highlighted by a Super Bowl XLVII victory.

While the Ravens have just one playoff win in the last seven seasons, the franchise clearly values the stability Harbaugh brings to the table and his relationship with Jackson, who will be up for a contract extension himself this offseason.

Getting Harbaugh's deal out of the way now will allow the team to move forward on Jackson's talks with a clear vision for the future.