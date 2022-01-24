Saints' Owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's Future: 'I Don't Think Any of Us Know'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson said Monday she doesn't know if Sean Payton intends to remain the team's head coach moving forward.

"We don't know. You know, who knows?" she told reporters. "We'll find out soon enough I guess. I don't think any of us know. But he'll let us know soon enough."

